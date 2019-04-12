Downtown's New Kroger Store And Apartment Tower Gets 'Topped Off'

A new tower at Court and Walnut in Downtown Cincinnati is closer to completion after a topping ceremony Friday morning. The last four yards of concrete were poured and a tree raised to the roof of the 18-story mixed-use development.

Turner Construction General Manager Dave Spaulding says the tree is a Scandinavian tradition. "It brings good luck to the project. They used to put a spruce tree on top of houses to signify birth and regrowth and all those things," Spaulding says.

The building will have 139 apartments and 54,000-square feet of retail space, including a Kroger store. The 555-space parking garage opened in February.

The last concrete pour on this project. pic.twitter.com/7jJpSmytYM — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) April 12, 2019

Spaulding listed other statistics from the build:

522,000-square feet

206-feet tall

25,000-cubic yards of concrete

1,700 tons of reinforcing steel

Friday morning's ceremony was hours after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. Senior Project Manager Lee Groh says the weather was appropriate. "We built this structure through most of 2018 which was the third wettest year in the history of Cincinnati."

Completion of the rest of the building is expected this September, although Kroger has previously estimated the store will be open before then.