Downtown's New Kroger Store And Apartment Tower Gets 'Topped Off'

By 1 hour ago
  • A crane lifts a hopper of concrete and a tree to the top of the 18-story building.
    A crane lifts a hopper of concrete and a tree to the top of the 18-story building.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU
  • Workers signed the hopper before it was raised to the roof.
    Workers signed the hopper before it was raised to the roof.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU
  • The Court and Walnut building, as visible from the Macy's building, on 7th Street.
    The Court and Walnut building, as visible from the Macy's building, on 7th Street.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

A new tower at Court and Walnut in Downtown Cincinnati is closer to completion after a topping ceremony Friday morning. The last four yards of concrete were poured and a tree raised to the roof of the 18-story mixed-use development.

Turner Construction General Manager Dave Spaulding says the tree is a Scandinavian tradition. "It brings good luck to the project. They used to put a spruce tree on top of houses to signify birth and regrowth and all those things," Spaulding says.

The building will have 139 apartments and 54,000-square feet of retail space, including a Kroger store. The 555-space parking garage opened in February.

Spaulding listed other statistics from the build:

  • 522,000-square feet
  • 206-feet tall
  • 25,000-cubic yards of concrete
  • 1,700 tons of reinforcing steel

Friday morning's ceremony was hours after severe thunderstorms rolled through the area. Senior Project Manager Lee Groh says the weather was appropriate. "We built this structure through most of 2018 which was the third wettest year in the history of Cincinnati."

Completion of the rest of the building is expected this September, although Kroger has previously estimated the store will be open before then.

Kroger
3CDC
Downtown Cincinnati
