For Earth Day, A Discussion On The Progress We've Made And The Challenges We Still Face

The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970. Since the day that many consider the birth of the modern environmental movement, generations have grown up learning about how we affect the environment, and great strides have been made in reducing pollution and developing sustainability programs. But we are still faced with massive plastic waste in our oceans, rapidly diminishing animal habitat worldwide, continued air and water industrial pollution and multiple species in danger of extinction.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the progress we’ve made to create a greener, cleaner, more sustainable environment, and the major environmental challenges we face today, are Cincinnati Nature Center Executive Director Bill Hopple; and Executive Director of The Wilderness Center (@WildernessCentr) in Wilmot, Ohio, Jeffrey Corney, Ph.D. Corney has been appointed to take over leadership of the Cincinnati Nature Center (@cincynature) next month when Bill Hopple retires, after serving 23 years as the center's executive director.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: