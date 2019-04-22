Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

For Earth Day, A Discussion On The Progress We've Made And The Challenges We Still Face

By 20 minutes ago
  • earth day
    A May Apple grows in Moreland Hills, Ohio, on Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, 2012.
    Amy Sancetta / AP

The first Earth Day was held April 22, 1970. Since the day that many consider the birth of the modern environmental movement, generations have grown up learning about how we affect the environment, and great strides have been made in reducing pollution and developing sustainability programs. But we are still faced with massive plastic waste in our oceans, rapidly diminishing animal habitat worldwide, continued air and water industrial pollution and multiple species in danger of extinction.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the progress we’ve made to create a greener, cleaner, more sustainable environment, and the major environmental challenges we face today, are Cincinnati Nature Center Executive Director Bill Hopple; and Executive Director of The Wilderness Center (@WildernessCentr) in Wilmot, Ohio, Jeffrey Corney, Ph.D. Corney has been appointed to take over leadership of the Cincinnati Nature Center (@cincynature) next month when Bill Hopple retires, after serving 23 years as the center's executive director.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
environment
Earth Day
cincinnati nature center
The Wilderness Center
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

How To End Plastic Pollution

By Apr 17, 2018
Paul Sableman / Flickr

Earth Day is this Sunday, April 22. Started in 1970, Earth Day is now a global event, with groups and individuals celebrating and raising awareness of our environment by promoting conservation and sustainability efforts.

Earth Day Network, the organization that leads Earth Day worldwide, has announced this year's focus will be to end plastic pollution.

Nature's Summertime Light Show

By Jul 9, 2018
cincinnati edition
JESSICA LUCIA FLICKR.COM/PHOTOS/THELOUSHE / CREATIVE COMMONS

As you were outside waiting for the big Fourth of July fireworks to start, you may have been lucky enough to enjoy nature's light show, put on by fireflies, or lightning bugs as they are known in our region, looking for mates.

One Woman's Work To Save The Critically Endangered Cotton-top Tamarin

By Apr 15, 2019
anne savage
Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The next speaker in the 2019 Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden's Barrows Conservation Lecture Series is Anne Savage, Ph.D., founder of Proyecto Tití, a program designed to conserve Colombia’s most endangered primate, the cotton-top tamarin.