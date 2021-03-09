Educator, Coroner And Health Leader Dr. O'dell Owens To Retire At Month's End

Dr. O'dell Owens has held multiple positions of consequence in the Cincinnati area, serving as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State Technical & Community College and leader of Interact for Health. Owens is set to retire at the end of March.

His retirement marks the end of significant contributions to the region dating back to 1982 when he established an in vitro fertilization program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and ultimately led the first successful conception, delivery and pregnancy here from a frozen embryo.

The Cincinnati native earned his medical and public health degrees from Yale University and since last year, has advised Gov. Mike Dewine on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Owens joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his long, storied career, and the pandemic.

