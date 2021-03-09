Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Educator, Coroner And Health Leader Dr. O'dell Owens To Retire At Month's End

By 56 minutes ago
  • dr. o'dell owens
    Courtesy

Dr. O'dell Owens has held multiple positions of consequence in the Cincinnati area, serving as Hamilton County coroner, president of Cincinnati State Technical & Community College and leader of Interact for Health. Owens is set to retire at the end of March.

His retirement marks the end of significant contributions to the region dating back to 1982 when he established an in vitro fertilization program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and ultimately led the first successful conception, delivery and pregnancy here from a frozen embryo.

The Cincinnati native earned his medical and public health degrees from Yale University and since last year, has advised Gov. Mike Dewine on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Owens joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his long, storied career, and the pandemic.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Dr. O'dell Owens
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Cincinnati Children's Running COVID Vaccine Trial For Kids

By Mar 8, 2021
Cincinnati Children’s

As more and more Americans qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, one age group not yet approved is children. But clinical trials are underway testing the efficacy of the vaccine among youth. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center has been testing patients as young as 12 years old.

Environmental Justice Is On The Minds Of These Teens Planting Trees In Lower Price Hill

By Mar 4, 2021
Provided

Whether its planting fruit trees in lower Price Hill with students from Oyler School, or managing a greenhouse in Madisonville with young people from Lighthouse Youth Services, Groundwork Ohio River Valley is bridging the gap between environmental and social justice. The non-profit develops community-based partnerships to promote environmental, economic and social well-being and part of that partnership involves working with young people to improve and maintain the community spaces in the neighborhoods where they live. They're known as the Green Team.

Tarbell Mulls Council Run, Why We Say 'Wreck,' And More Top Stories This Week

By Mar 5, 2021
ce friday
Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review: