Efforts Underway To Improve Education In Kentucky's Urban Districts

Multiple schools in Northern Kentucky were singled out under new guidelines that debuted this academic year within the Kentucky Department of Education. Known as "comprehensive support and improvement," or "CSI" schools, one of three ways that an institution can land on this list is by being among the lowest 5% of Title I or non-Title I schools in the state. Schools in Newport Independent, Covington Independent, Silver Grove Independent, and Boone County received such designations.

Covington and Newport schools have struggled in recent years, consistently ranking near the bottom in Kentucky on state test results and ACT scores. District leaders often point to the strides being made in some areas, and also note that students within these districts face difficulties not found in more affluent or suburban districts, such as poverty, hunger and transience.

But those districts have created "turnaround" plans for the state education department to review, and will make an effort to have a more favorable review next year.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis, who will spend the first part of the show explaining the new evaluation model the education department has implemented to review school districts' performances, as well as key initiatives aimed to improve outcomes in the state; and Covington Independent Schools Superintendent Alvin Garrison and Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Kelly Middleton, who will address Dr. Lewis's concerns and explain their plans to create higher achievement in their districts.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: