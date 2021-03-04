Related Program: 
Environmental Justice Is On The Minds Of These Teens Planting Trees In Lower Price Hill

Whether its planting fruit trees in lower Price Hill with students from Oyler School, or managing a greenhouse in Madisonville with young people from Lighthouse Youth Services, Groundwork Ohio River Valley is bridging the gap between environmental and social justice. The non-profit develops community-based partnerships to promote environmental, economic and social well-being and part of that partnership involves working with young people to improve and maintain the community spaces in the neighborhoods where they live. They're known as the Green Team.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Groundwork Ohio's Green Team are Groundwork Ohio River Valley Co-Executive Director Tanner Yess; and two members of the Green Team, Oyler School students Mohagany and Karlena.

