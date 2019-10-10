Environmentalists Say Our Love Of Charmin TP Levels Forests

Two protestors quietly disrupted the Procter & Gamble Co. shareholders meeting this week with signs calling on the company to stop clear-cutting Canada's boreal forest for use in its Charmin brand toilet paper products. When CEO David Taylor was questioned during the meeting by Shelley Vineyard, of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Taylor said P&G seeks to preserve forests and wildlife.

Before the shareholders meeting more than a dozen people protested outside P&G headquarters. Some handed out toilet paper made from recycled products. One of the main complaints the Natural Resources Defense Council makes is that many leading brands, including Charmin, rely on virgin pulp from forests rather than using recycled content or sustainably sourced alternative fibers to manufacture their toilet paper. This is outlined in the NRDC's "Issue with Tissue" report.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the "Issue with Tissue" report are Natural Resources Defense Council spokesperson Shelley Vineyard; and Seventh Generation Sustainability and Authenticity Director Martin Wolf.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

