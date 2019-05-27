Eric Broyles On The Importance Of Mentors

Earlier this year, University of Cincinnati Foundation Trustee Eric Broyles gave the school the largest gift in its history – $1 million. The donation supports the Eric C. Broyles Student Success Scholarship Fund, founded in 2017 to support students pursuing a bachelor's degree at UC Blue Ash.

A UC alumnus, Broyles earned his law degree at the University of Virginia School of Law and went on to work at Gefson Lehrman Group, Slate, AOL Time Warner and other companies. He now serves as CEO of ExpertConnect in Washington D.C.

Eric Broyles joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss the role mentors played in his college and career success and his continuing efforts to mentor and support others.

