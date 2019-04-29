Erin Gruwell To Speak At YWCA Luncheon Honoring 8 Cincinnati Women

Eight women from the Cincinnati area will be honored as the 2019 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Women of Achievement next month. The annual celebratory luncheon will feature a keynote address by Erin Gruwell, whose life was portrayed by actress Hillary Swank in the 2007 film Freedom Writers, based on Gruwell’s 1999 work, The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teacher and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around Them.

The theme of the YWCA event is "Our Legacy, Our Future," and will mark the 40th anniversary of the luncheon. Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about it are teacher Erin Gruwell, YWCA Vice President of Development Tracy Wells, and spokesperson Laura Kroeger.

