Ethics Training, Charter Amendments For Council Suspensions Could Be On May Ballot

Cincinnati Council wants voters to change the city charter to address what happens if a council member is indicted on a felony. The Education, Innovation & Growth Committee discussed and passed two proposals Tuesday.

Currently, council members can only be suspended through the Attorney General's Office or if a citizen petitions the Hamilton County Probate Court.

Council Member Betsy Sundermann wants voters to give council the authority to suspend a member internally.

"Two council members who are currently suspended agreed to that suspension," Sundermann said. "Had it gone through the lengthy process, we would have been in a little bit of a jam for a while, not knowing if people were allowed to show up and vote."

Under the charter amendment, a felony indictment would trigger a motion for suspension that the full council would consider. Suspension would require at least seven votes on the nine-member council, with the council member in question unable to vote.

The original proposal required a simple majority of five votes to suspend a member, but Sundermann amended the language after hearing concerns from other members.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said he was uncomfortable with the idea of council weighing whether or not to remove a colleague.

"There are some natural biases," Smitherman said. "I wish I could say that there weren’t, but I believe there are times that things could become politically motivated."

Sundermann's proposed charter amendment would also require ethics training for all council members. The Ohio Ethics Commission would provide the training in a one-hour online webinar.

Cincinnati Chief Counsel Christine Zimmer says it covers all of Ohio ethics law: conflicts of interest, public contracts, nepotism, post-employment restrictions and representations of clients after leaving public service.

A separate proposal from Smitherman would alter the probate court process by having a special prosecutor work on the case instead of the city solicitor.

Suspended Council Members P.G. Sittenfeld and Jeff Pastor still collect paychecks during suspension as they face federal corruption charges. The city solicitor could go to court to ask for them to be removed from office, but Smitherman says that's a conflict of interest.

"Even though the city solicitor's office operates separate from council and separate from the mayor, we're really asking for the city solicitor to go after one of their bosses," he said.

Smitherman is proposing a charter amendment that would have the solicitor appoint a special prosecutor to deal with cases like this.

Both proposals passed through committee Tuesday and could go before full council as soon as Wednesday. If approved, they would appear on the May ballot.