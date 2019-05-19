Everything NKY Needs To Know About Voting In Tuesday's 2019 Primary

On Tuesday, May 21, residents of Kentucky vote on a variety of statewide races. Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls.

When Are Polls Open?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be able to vote.

Who/What Am I Voting For?

Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates for the constitutional office seats of Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Commissioner of Agriculture, Auditor and Treasurer. The General Election is on November 5.

You can read the Democrat voter guide here and the Republican voter guide here.

Here are sample ballots for Boone (PDF), Campbell (PDF) and Kenton counties.

Results will be updated throughout the night on GoVoteKY.com.

Am I Registered To Vote?

Find out if you are registered to vote by entering your first and last name and date of birth into the form on the Kentucky State Board of Elections' website.

Not registered? Get started now (though you won't be able to vote in Tuesday's primary).

Where Do I Vote?

Know where to go by entering your first and last name, as well as your date of birth, into this form.