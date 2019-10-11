Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Everything's Bigger In Texas

By editor 19 minutes ago
  Jonathan Coulton and Ophira Eisenberg lead Ask Me Another's final round at Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston, in Houston, Texas.
    Jonathan Coulton and Ophira Eisenberg lead Ask Me Another's final round at Cullen Performance Hall at the University of Houston, in Houston, Texas.
    Alex Broussard / Houston Public Media for NPR

In this final round, every answer contains the word "big." The ending is a BIG surprise.

Heard on Kristin Chenoweth: No Rest For The Wicked.

