With Eviction Moratorium Extended, What Does The Future Hold For Families In Hamilton County?

At the end of December, President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides $25 billion in rental assistance for families facing eviction. The federal package also extends the CDC moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31.

In Hamilton County, landlords filed evictions in more than 5,000 cases in 2020. The Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency is currently assisting around 1,500 families with applying for rental assistance to avoid eviction in 2021. But they're racing against the clock as the CDC eviction moratorium expires at the end of the month, and eviction proceedings start back up in February unless the moratorium is again extended.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss eviction prevention in Hamilton County are Legal Aid Society of Southwest Ohio Managing Attorney Nick DiNardo; Cincinnati-Hamilton County Community Action Agency President and CEO Mark Lawson; resident Monique Simmons, who faced the possibility of eviction in December; and WVXU reporter Jolene Almendarez.

The Hamilton County Clerk of Courts office has started an Eviction Help Center to connect tenants and landlords with rental assistance programs in the area. You can find more information at cincyhelpcenter.org.

There's also still time to apply for moratorium relief through the end of the month. For more information of how to get rental assistance, visit the Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

