With the changing landscape regarding medical marijuana, Cincinnati's Lloyd Library & Museum presents a new exhibit in conjunction with the Cannabis Museum in Athens, Ohio.

Through the Rx Bottle: Medicinal Cannabis 1841-1937 runs March 29-August 23 and will include a variety of guest speakers and a May 11 symposium. Joining Lee Hay with details on this exhibit and affiliated programs is the Lloyd Library's Executive Director Patricia Van Skaik.