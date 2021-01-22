FBI: Some Capitol Insurrectionists Hoped to Target Columbus Next

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

New details released by the FBI indicate that some people accused of being involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6 had planned to turn their attention to the state capitol in Columbus next.

Associated Press reporter Dan Sewell joins us to talk about the details.

The list of candidates for Cincinnati mayor and City Council continues to grow. Meanwhile, current elected officials at City Hall heard strong arguments from activists about perceived preferential treatment of developers at the expense of housing for the low income.

Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge is here with those stories.

And WVXU reporters Jolene Almandarez, Cory Sharber, and Tana Weingartner share news from the week, including discussion of no-knock warrant policy in Cincinnati, complaints from Cincinnati teachers about returning to school amid the pandemic, and a local researcher who's part of a team that discovered a new way snakes climb things.

