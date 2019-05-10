FC Cincinnati Is Granted Part Of Land Sale/Rezone Request

By ambriehl crutchfield 11 minutes ago
  • fcc construction
    This photo from April 14 shows construction work on the site of FC Cincinnati's future stadium in the West End
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Cincinnati City Planning Commission is approving some of FC Cincinnati's expansion proposal for its West End stadium site.  

FCC had wanted the city to sell and rezone a small portion of Central Avenue at West 15th Street and Nome Alley.

There was some resistance from commission members and the public for the Central Avenue piece, so the team withdraw its request for that portion.

The commission approved the sale and zoning change for West 15th and Nome only. City Council will also need to give its approval.

Some West End residents and supporters have been protesting after FC Cincinnati purchased two apartment buildings near the site, one on Wade Street and the other on Central Avenue.  The team had told residents, including a 99-year-old woman, they had to vacate by the end of April. But the team has since met with residents and is giving them to the end of May, or even later, to move.

The residents have said they don't want to move.

Originally the team wanted the land where the apartments are located rezoned to the project. But that was withdrawn after community and City Council opposition.

Daniel Driehaus is the chair of the planning commission, and he said the team didn't need to put the commission in this position.

"Whether your home is as a renter or your home is as a homeowner, those voices are imperative to be heard during this process," Driehaus said.

City officials said FC Cincinnati will have to reapply if they want to acquire a portion of Central Avenue.  Team lawyers have not said when they will reapply for that part.

The delay will not impact the construction of the stadium.

Michael Burnham said he doesn't think FCC is playing fair in negotiations with community members.

"The big deal is it's not a little bit of land, it's people," Burnham said. "It's what makes a city work is its people."

FC Cincinnati General Manager Jeff Berding said last month the apartment building's owner began getting offers from speculators and approached FCC about buying them. He said the team made the purchases to control the type of development that will happen next to the stadium.

Berding has been criticized for earlier statements saying no one would be displaced by the stadium project.  He said those comments reflected the original stadium footprint and not necessarily those properties obtained after the project started.
 

Tags: 
FC Cincinnati
West End Stadium
newsletter

Related Content

Berding Responds To Displacement Claims Due To West End Stadium

By Apr 25, 2019
jeff berding
John Minchillo / AP

Representatives with FC Cincinnati are planning meetings either Friday or Monday with tenants who are being asked to move out of apartments now owned by the team on Wade Street and Central Avenue in the West End.

FC Cincinnati Zoning Request Faces Scrutiny From Neighbors And Council

By Apr 26, 2019

FC Cincinnati submits a request to the City Planning Commission for a zoning change to the property north of its future stadium in the West End. Neighbors, angry about displacement, spoke out against the proposal. That prompted a majority on City Council to pass a motion declaring they will not approve the zoning request unless the team finds homes for the people being displaced.