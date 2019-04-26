Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

FC Cincinnati Zoning Request Faces Scrutiny From Neighbors And Council

FC Cincinnati submits a request to the City Planning Commission for a zoning change to the property north of its future stadium in the West End. Neighbors, angry about displacement, spoke out against the proposal. That prompted a majority on City Council to pass a motion declaring they will not approve the zoning request unless the team finds homes for the people being displaced.

A USA Today investigation finds 85,000 law enforcement officers across the country have been investigated or disciplined for misconduct in the past decade. Yet they continue to find employment on the force.

A 23-year-old woman is stalked and murdered. Now her friends say the West Chester Township Police Department didn't do enough to protect her. A closer look at stalking cases over the past five years in the township.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss these top stories and more are WCPO reporter Evan Millward (@EvanMillward); Enquirer investigative reporter James Picher (@jamespilcher); and breaking news reporter Max Londberg (@MaxLondberg); and WVXU City Hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman); reporter Bill Rinehart (@billgrinehart) and Media Beat reporter John Kieswetter (@TVKiese).

Berding Responds To Displacement Claims Due To West End Stadium

Representatives with FC Cincinnati are planning meetings either Friday or Monday with tenants who are being asked to move out of apartments now owned by the team on Wade Street and Central Avenue in the West End.

2 Council Members Have A Plan To Prevent Displacement Of West End Residents

Updated: Wednesday, 9:37 a.m.

Two Cincinnati City Council members are offering a solution to make sure some West End residents don't lose their housing because of the new FC Cincinnati soccer stadium.  