Federal Mass Vaccination Site Coming To Cleveland

The federal government is setting up a mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. The site will deliver as many as 6,000 federally provided doses of COVID-19 vaccine each day beginning on St. Patrick’s Day.

More than 25,000 Ohioans live within one mile of the new federal vaccination site. And Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish says this site, located in downtown Cleveland, will be accessible to those who cannot travel elsewhere.

“With this mass vaccination site, the light at the end of the tunnel just got a lot brighter," Budish says.

In addition, the state will sponsor its own mass vaccination clinics in 15 cities throughout Ohio as vaccine becomes available. And four mobile mass vaccination clinics will serve Ada, Athens, Mansfield and Steubenville.

Gov. Mike DeWine says he's excited about the new clinics because they will allow more people to be vaccinated quickly.

“Mass vaccination clinics have always been part of our plan, but adequate supply is necessary for larger sites, so it was crucial that we first established local provider sites in all 88 counties to ensure that every citizen in every community has a provider nearby,” said Governor DeWine. “Now that we have more than 1,250 local vaccine providers and a significant increase in vaccine supply expected at the end of March, this is the right time to finalize and prepare to launch these large-scale regional clinics," DeWine says.

Ohioans will be required to register to get their vaccines at the new mass vaccination clinics. Information on how to do that will be coming soon.

Read more information about the mass vaccination clinics below.



