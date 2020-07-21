Federal Officials Arrest Ohio House Speaker In $60 Million Bribery Case

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others have been arrested by federal officials on charges relating to a $60 million bribe scheme, WOSU has confirmed.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers said that his office and the FBI will announce charges Tuesday afternoon on a "public corruption racketeering conspiracy" involving state officials and associates. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Columbus.

A source confirmed to WOSU that Householder was arrested Tuesday morning along with adviser Jeffrey Longstreth, Neil Clark from Grant Street Consultants, former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges, and Oxley Group co-founder Juan Cespedes.

No more details were provided by DeVillers' office.

An FBI spokesman confirmed that agents are currently conducting "law enforcement activity" at Householder's farm in Perry County.

Householder, a Republican from Glenford, first served as Ohio House Speaker from 2001-2004, but stepped down due to the term limits. After working as the Perry County Auditor, Householder returned to the Ohio House in 2017.

Householder's second rise to the Speaker position was also predicated on scandal: the resignation of then- Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who came under an FBI investigation into his dealings and travel with lobbyists.

State Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) was then elected to take Rosenberger's place. But in January 2019, after months of in-fighting among Republicans, Householder ousted Smith with the support of House Democrats and took back his top spot in the chamber.

This also would not be the first bribery accusations against Householder. In March 2004, an anonymous memo surfaced that accused Householder and two aides of bribery and kickback schemes involving campaign vendors. The memo was turned over to the FBI, but the Justice Department declined to prosecute Householder.

