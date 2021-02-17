Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Federal Student Loans Put On Pause As Nation Grapples With Pandemic

By 1 hour ago
  • Pixabay.com

In January, the Education Department extended a suspension on federal student loan payments through Sept. 30, following a request from the Biden administration. The moratorium puts a pause on collections and keeps the interest rate at zero percent, while giving borrowers a chance to breathe as the economy struggles under the pandemic. But come October, many borrowers may struggle to get back on track with their payments.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the moratorium is The Institute for College Access & Success Senior Policy Analyst Michele Streeter; and Postal Carrier Charles Grove, who is working to pay off his student loan.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Education

Related Content

How Foster Care Agencies Are Working To Place Children During The Pandemic

By Feb 16, 2021
Pixabay.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive for all families and also for the organizations looking to help add to families. The local foster care system continues to place children in homes either temporarily or permanently. Local foster care agencies have had to make adjustments to their operations to help keep foster families and CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, safe during the pandemic.

UC Reseacher Studying New Way To Treat Depression

By Feb 16, 2021
Photo credit/Colleen Kelley

A researcher at the University of Cincinnati is studying whether electrical stimulation of the spinal cord can be helpful in treating certain psychiatric conditions, like depression. Francisco Romo-Nava, MD calls his research "neuroscience of the body in psychiatric disorders."

A New Guide For The U.S. Civil Rights Trail

By Feb 9, 2021

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail is a relatively new attraction, a tour through a tumultuous period in American history.