Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Few Black Ohioans Vaccinated; A 'Kumbaya' Moment; Enquirer As 1880s Matchmaker & More

By 55 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

Of the Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, only 5% are Black. Some cite access, supply and trust. Enquirer reporter Anne Saker joins us to discuss.

The Brent Spence Bridge was closed to traffic for more than a month, significantly impacting local travel and national commerce. Despite that experience, there is no new proposal on the table for that section of the I-71/75 corridor. However, some Kentucky lawmakers sense momentum building. WKRC-TV reporter James Pilcher tell us about it.

WVXU reporters Becca Costello and Cory Sharber join the conversation to address a "kumbaya" moment at Cincinnati City Hall and the fight between the Cincinnati Public Schools district and its teachers union over returning to in-person learning.

Some local connections to national entertainment news emerged this week: Actress Glenn Close was nominated for a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her performance in the Middletown-set Hillbilly Elegy film, and local company Everything But the House is the focus of a seven-episode stretch on HGTV. WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter has the stories.

And long before Tinder, Grindr or Bumble, people in Cincinnati still wanted to connect romantically. The Enquirer saw an opportunity to help even back in the 1880s. Cincinnati Curiosities blogger and local historian Greg Hand explains that the idea caused an uproar.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

With A New Judge, What's In Store For Hamilton County's Juvenile Justice System?

By Feb 4, 2021
Nick Swartsell

Incoming Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom won an upset victory over incumbent Judge John Williams in last year's election. Previously an attorney for the Hamilton County Public Defender's juvenile division, Bloom ran on pledges to reform the county's juvenile system.

These Groups Want To Help Cincinnati Trust Its Local Government Again

By Feb 3, 2021
city hall
Wikimedia Commons

It has been a tough year for Cincinnati when it comes to trust in local government. Three separate corruption scandals have rocked City Hall, leaving political watchers to call for big changes to the way the peoples' business is done on Plum Street.

Post-Pandemic, What Does The Future Hold For Shopping Malls?

By Feb 4, 2021
Pixabay.com

Florence Mall is seeking to set the record straight. It recently confirmed that the store is still open after rumors of closure began circulating on social media. The mall lost its Sears, an anchor store, back in 2018.

Eastgate Mall's owner CBL Properties has declared voluntary bankruptcy. The move came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted mall foot traffic nationwide.