Few Black Ohioans Vaccinated; A 'Kumbaya' Moment; Enquirer As 1880s Matchmaker & More

Of the Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, only 5% are Black. Some cite access, supply and trust. Enquirer reporter Anne Saker joins us to discuss.

The Brent Spence Bridge was closed to traffic for more than a month, significantly impacting local travel and national commerce. Despite that experience, there is no new proposal on the table for that section of the I-71/75 corridor. However, some Kentucky lawmakers sense momentum building. WKRC-TV reporter James Pilcher tell us about it.

WVXU reporters Becca Costello and Cory Sharber join the conversation to address a "kumbaya" moment at Cincinnati City Hall and the fight between the Cincinnati Public Schools district and its teachers union over returning to in-person learning.

Some local connections to national entertainment news emerged this week: Actress Glenn Close was nominated for a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her performance in the Middletown-set Hillbilly Elegy film, and local company Everything But the House is the focus of a seven-episode stretch on HGTV. WVXU Media Beat writer John Kiesewetter has the stories.

And long before Tinder, Grindr or Bumble, people in Cincinnati still wanted to connect romantically. The Enquirer saw an opportunity to help even back in the 1880s. Cincinnati Curiosities blogger and local historian Greg Hand explains that the idea caused an uproar.

