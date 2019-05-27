Film Explores When A College Education Is 'Unlikely'

During Northern Kentucky University's convocation this January, NKU President Ashish Vaidya showed the feature-length documentary Unlikely. Directed by Three Frame Media Owners Jaye and Adam Fenderson, the film investigates the college dropout crisis and the systemic barriers students face in their pursuit of an education and livable-wage career.

The film's title comes from the "U" admissions officers at Columbia University write on the applications of students "unlikely" to be admitted to the school. Past grades are not the only determining factor in whether a student has a good chance of having a successful college experience.

Unlikely looks at the programs and methods universities are implementing to help students make the transition to college life and increase their odds of successfully completing their degrees.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss increasing college student retention and success rates are Northern Kentucky University Vice Provost of Undergraduate Academic Affairs Ande Durojaiye, Ph.D.; Xavier University TRIO Student Support Services Director Daniel McSpadden, Ph.D.; and NaviGo/Children Inc. President and former Superintendent of Kenton County Schools, Tim Hanner.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: