Finding Alternatives To Face Masks For Individuals Who Are Deaf

A powerful tool in preventing the spread of COVID-19 is wearing a face covering. But for those in our community who are hard of hearing or deaf, cloth masks create more than just a barrier to the spread of disease - they are a barrier to communication.

Now with schools returning for the fall, many educators are wondering how to safely teach in-person classes with cloth masks, when this presents challenges for some students with disabilities.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss alternatives to cloth face coverings are St. Rita's School for the Deaf President Angela Frith; and Sharonville Family Medicine Dr. Will Sawyer.

