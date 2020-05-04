First Responder Shares COVID-19 Story: 'Take It Serious'

Some people who work in manufacturing, distribution or offices will be returning to work Monday, as Ohio's plan to gradually re-open from the coronavirus pandemic continues. Meanwhile, first responders have been busy throughout the crisis, and some have tested positive for COVID-19.

That's the case for Eric, a medic in Clermont County. We're only using his first name to protect his privacy. He's now recovered and back to work. I

WVXU's Jay Hanselman had a chance to talk with him last week.

Interview Highlights

"It felt like I had a sinus infection. It felt like a sinus infection I had a few years ago. I had no cough, no respiratory symptoms, no shortness of breath."

"As soon as I started having symptoms, I was isolated - out of work and stuff like that. I think I got tested on a Monday and the results were back on Thursday. ... I was fever-free for 30 hours before I tested positive."

"I did not have really any symptoms that made me feel really ill. The wife on the other hand, she was really short of breath and had a lot of difficutly just doing general tasks throughout the day in the height of her sickness."

Editor's note: Eric shared when we stopped recording, after the illness he lost his sense of smell even for really strong odors. He says he's hoping that's just temporary.