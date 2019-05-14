Related Program: 
A First At The University Of Cincinnati College Of Law

  • verna williams
    Verna Williams served as interim dean and Nippert Professor of Law since May of 2017.
    Courtesy of Verna Williams

The legal profession remains one of the least diverse fields according to University of Cincinnati College of Law Dean Verna Williams. And yet, Law.com finds the number of women and minorities stepping into top administrative positions at law colleges is on track to outpace the number of white men in those roles. Williams is one of them. She is the first African American and the second woman to lead the UC College of Law in its 180-year history.

Dean Verna Williams joins Cincinnati Edition to discuss leadership, why she didn't always think she'd go into law and the day her law school friend met "Mr. Right," Barack Obama.

