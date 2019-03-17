Flash Floods And Landslides In Indonesia Leave Dozens Dead

Flash floods have killed at least 58, injured dozens and displaced more than 4,000 people in the Indonesian province of Papua, according to disaster officials.

Following heavy rains on Saturday, flash floods hit the town of Sentani, killing 51 and injuring 74, according to Reuters. Nearby, in the provincial capital of Jayapura, seven more were killed when landslides caused by the same rains slammed into homes and swept away residents.

In a message to reporters, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said, "The number of casualties and impact of the disaster will likely increase as search and rescue teams are still trying to reach other affected areas."

Nine houses were washed away in Sentani, Nugroho said.

Korban banjir bandang di Sentai terus bertambah. Hingga

Minggu (17/3/2019) pukul 08.30 WIB, tercatat dampak banjir bandang sebanyak 42 orang meninggal dunia, dan 21 orang luka-luka. Diperkirakan korban masih akan bertambah karena evakuasi masih berlangsung. pic.twitter.com/EujZd0SMdL — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 17, 2019

As the water begins to recede, officials are still trying to evacuate people. "The joint search and rescue teams are still doing evacuations, and not all affected areas have been reached, because of fallen trees, rocks, mud and other material," Nugroho said, according to Agence France-Presse.

Nugroho posted videos online that showed waters rushing through streets and town centers. After daybreak, online videos showed rescuers and residents clambering through debris. In one video, an airplane with a damaged nose and propellers lay in the mud.

Banjir bandang menerjang Sentani Kabupaten Jayapura, Provinsi Papua pada 16/3/2019 pukul 21.30 WIT. Banjir disebabkan hujan deras sejak pukul 18.00 WIT. Beberapa warga hanyut terseret banjir bandang. Posko BNPB masih koordinasi dengan berbagai pihak untuk penanganan darurat. pic.twitter.com/5sV8DsmLme — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 16, 2019

Banjir bandang terjang 9 kelurahan di Sentani Kabupaten Jayapura

Evakuasi dan pendataan masih dilakukan. Data sementara 3 orang meninggal dunia. Kerusakan meliputi 9 unit rumah warga hanyut, 1 unit mobil hanyut, 3 jembatan rusakdan kerusakan lainnya. pic.twitter.com/PFRmCSFKF7 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 16, 2019

"Our house was flooded with thick mud. ... We immediately grabbed our valuables and ran to a neighbor's house to seek refuge. ... It's hard to get out of the area because many roads are blocked. ... I'm worried, sad and scared all at one time," Lilis Puji Hastuti, a 29-year-old mother of two young children in Sentani, told Agence France-Presse.

Suryadi Diaz, a Papua police spokesman, told The New York Times that the flooding was exacerbated by the cutting of trees in the hills above Sentani — part of an effort to convert the land for farming. Diaz said the lack of vegetation meant there was little in the mountainous region to slow the flash floods or landslides.

Banjir landa Sentani Kabupaten Jayapura, Papua. Banjir di Gunung Merah membawa debit banjir dan kayu-kayu. Hati-hati bahaya kesetrum listrik. Jangan memegang tiang listrik dalam basah atau perabotan rumah yang masih menyala dan terendam banjir. Semoga korban tidak bertambah. pic.twitter.com/1Pk2GOYoDb — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) March 16, 2019

Flooding in Indonesia is common during the rainy season, which lasts from October through April. Earth magazine reports:

"Few people outside the region understand just how regularly natural disasters occur throughout Indonesia's 5,000-kilometer-wide archipelago. More than 2,000 serious disasters are reported each year, 90 percent of which are weather-related — mostly the result of flooding rains, tornadoes, fires and mudslides. In 2017, Indonesians reported 787 floods, 716 tornadoes, 614 landslides, and 96 forest and ground fires (burning peat lands and rainforests to make room for large palm oil plantations and smaller farms is a popular practice, especially in Sumatra)."

Papua, Indonesia's easternmost province, occupies the western half of the island of New Guinea. The region is rich in natural resources, but the poverty rates there are some of the highest in the country. As Time reported, despite its reputation as Indonesia's "land of gold," Papua is the country's "poorest province, where 28% of people live below the poverty line and with some of the worst infant mortality and literacy rates in Asia."

: 3/16/19 An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed two quotes to reporting by The Guardian. The quotes are from reporting by Agence France-Presse.