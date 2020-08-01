Florida Braces As Hurricane Isaias Heads Toward East Coast

With Hurricane Isaias approaching Florida's southeast coast, where storm conditions are expected to steadily intensify this weekend, the National Hurricane Center warned Saturday that "preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion."

On Saturday morning, the storm was near Andros Island in the Bahamas with maximum sustained winds nearing 85 mph. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surges are expected to last through the day in the Bahamas.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged state residents to remain vigilant and heed warnings from local officials and news outlets as Isaias moves closer to the state.

"The situation remains fluid and can change quickly," DeSantis said at a Saturday press conference. "Projections have Isaias impacting south Florida as early as late tonight into tomorrow morning with potential to increase in strength to Category 2."

Storm surges along Florida's east coast with water rising 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible, according to The National Hurricane Center. Isaias is also expected to bring heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and urban flooding to south and east-central Florida.

On Friday DeSantis declared a state of emergency in every coastal county of Florida's east coast, from Miami-Dade to Nassau counties.

Isaias is approaching Florida at a time when the state is continuing to battle one of the worst outbreaks of the coronavirus in the nation. Yet DeSantis said that Florida's Division of Emergency Management was prepared for the storm.

The governor said the state has 20 million masks, 22 million gloves, 10 million gowns, 1.6 million face shields, 270,000 coveralls and 20,000 thermometers to help respond to impacted areas.

In addition to personal protective equipment, the state purchased 50 additional generators in case of power outages. DeSantis also said that all nursing homes and assisted living facilities were checked to make sure they have working generators onsite to continue providing care. That includes 21 COVID-19 nursing facilities that have been set up to respond to the pandemic.

Though hurricanes can result in the need for shelters, DeSantis said the state did not think they would be necessary for this storm — but the state is prepared if necessary.

"The division created new and detailed shelter guidance for all counties in light of COVID-19 and has prepared shelter kits with hand sanitizer, masks and gloves ready to be deployed upon request," DeSantis said.

As Florida prepares for the storm this weekend, the rest of the east coast could feel the impacts through the beginning of next week with risks of winds, heavy rainfall and storm surge. The National Hurricane Center warned of potential flooding in the Carolinas and the mid-Atlantic region stretching up to Virginia.

