Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Flurry Of Bills In Frankfort; New Hotel Possible At Lunken Airport And More Top Stories

By 1 hour ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The Kentucky General Assembly worked until the final seconds this week before the so-called veto period begins. The Republican-dominated legislature pushed forward on much of the GOP agenda - including attempts to restrict actions by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Courier-Journal reporter Joe Sonka and Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers join us.

Could this year's Cincinnati mayoral race have no candidates? A lawsuit could make that so. And the city-owned Lunken Airport is targeted for an ambitious development involving a hotel. Enquirer reporter Sharon Coolidge talks about that.

As Amazon grows its presence in Boone County, there is growing concern over a lack of housing options.

WVXU reporter and mid-day host Ann Thompson explains.

And the COVID-19 pandemic might just change the restaurant industry forever, Enquirer food writer Keith Pandolfi says. He'll also join us to talk about why the local bar, The Comet, a mainstay for Gen Xers, made Cincinnati "cool again."

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition

