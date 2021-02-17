Flying Pig, Queen Bee 2021 Postponed To Fall

The 2021 Flying Pig marathon and Queen Bee half marathon, two of the biggest sporting events in Cincinnati, won't take place in person until at least October, race organizers announced Wednesday afternoon.

"Like you, we are disappointed we cannot come together this spring, but do look forward to seeing everyone in the fall," Pig Works CEO Iris Simpson Bush wrote in an email to prospective runners. "For those training for the spring events, we wanted to give you a definitive update on the event's status, even if it's not what we had hoped for."

The races normally take place during the spring, but Bush wrote that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — which had also forced her to cancel the 2020 races entirely — meant she and other organizers could not guarantee runners' safety.

Organizers hope to hold a combined in-person Flying Pig and Queen Bee on the weekend of Oct. 29-31, Bush wrote.

