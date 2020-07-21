Former Ohio Gov. Kasich To Speak For Biden At Democratic National Convention

Former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich will be speaking at the upcoming Democratic National Convention for likely nominee Joe Biden.

Some Ohio Democrats are blasting the idea on social media. But there are reasons why Democrats could benefit from Kasich’s appearance.



Kasich championed an anti-union bill that was repealed by voters and signed many anti-abortion laws.

University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven said Kasish's appearance at the Democratic National Convention isn’t for Democrats.

“Well, he is meant to speak to that voter who might have cast a Republican ballot their entire life but be uncomfortable with Donald Trump," Niven says.

Niven points out Democratic politician Zell Miller of Georgia spoke at the Republican National Convention for President George W. Bush in 2004. Niven also says there’s one thing that holds true in these cases.

“Once they’ve stepped to the podium in the other party’s convention, their career within their party is over,” he says.

Niven says the speech could be an attempt by Kasich to position himself for a cabinet post in a Biden administration.

