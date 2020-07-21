Former Ohio Gov. Kasich To Speak For Biden At Democratic National Convention

By 23 minutes ago
  • Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaking at The City Club of Cleveland, in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 2018.
    Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaking at The City Club of Cleveland, in Cleveland on Dec. 4, 2018.
    Tony Dejak / AP
Originally published on July 21, 2020 6:36 am

Former Ohio Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate John Kasich will be speaking at the upcoming Democratic National Convention for likely nominee Joe Biden.

Some Ohio Democrats are blasting the idea on social media. But there are reasons why Democrats could benefit from Kasich’s appearance.

Kasich championed an anti-union bill that was repealed by voters and signed many anti-abortion laws.

University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven said Kasish's appearance at the Democratic National Convention isn’t for Democrats.

“Well, he is meant to speak to that voter who might have cast a Republican ballot their entire life but be uncomfortable with Donald Trump," Niven says.

Niven points out Democratic politician Zell Miller of Georgia spoke at the Republican National Convention for President George W. Bush in 2004. Niven also says there’s one thing that holds true in these cases.

“Once they’ve stepped to the podium in the other party’s convention, their career within their party is over,” he says.

Niven says the speech could be an attempt by Kasich to position himself for a cabinet post in a Biden administration.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
Joe Biden
John Kasich
Politics
newsletter

Related Content

Latest Quinnipiac Poll Shows Ohio Presidential Race In Virtual Tie

By Jun 25, 2020

A new Quinnipiac poll of registered voters shows Ohio may be a swing state once again. The race between President Trump and likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden is a virtual dead heat with a little over four months to go before the November election.

With Nation In Crisis, Trump Returns To The Campaign Trail

By Jun 25, 2020
donald trump tulsa
Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump is back on the campaign trail, but in Tulsa on Saturday, he was not met with the overflow crowd he expected. The Oklahoma arena was roughly one-third full of supporters.

Commentary: Could Ohio Be Up For Grabs This Presidential Election?

By May 6, 2020
joe biden donald trump
Alex Brandon, Patrick Semansky / AP

Four years ago, Donald Trump won Ohio by eight percentage points, which caught the tribe of political pundits by surprise, along with the political professional class.

Can he do it again?