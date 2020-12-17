French President Macron Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated at 5:50 a.m. ET

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus and will quarantine for a week, his official residence announced Thursday.

Macron was tested for the virus following the onset of symptoms, though the Élysée Palace didn't immediately explain what those symptoms might include. He will isolate himself for seven days and will continue to work remotely, his residence said.

Because of his age, Macron, 42, is not considered to be part of the population most at-risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, Macron has taken the threat of the virus seriously, and was always seen wearing a mask.

France underwent a strict month-long lockdown in November and was able to reduce the infection rate from a record high of more than 60,000 confirmed cases in a single day, down to 14,000. Though, some restrictions have been loosened, the country maintains an 8 p.m. overnight curfew.

News of the president's infection comes just weeks before France is set to receive 1.16 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

NPR's Paris correspondent Eleanor Beardsley contributed to this report.

