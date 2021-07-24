Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove; Growing Up In A Utopian Community

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Questlove, The Pandemic Meant Embracing Quiet — And Buying A Farm: The Tonight Show music director has been branching out: In addition to buying a farm, he's making his directorial debut with Summer of Soul, a documentary about a 1969 concert series in Harlem.

Marking The Centennial Of 2 Early Electric Guitarists: George Barnes And Mary Osborne: Barnes and Osborne would both be 100 on July 17. Barnes grew up in Chicago and went on to play on Bob Dylan's first single. Osborne turned up on records by Mel Tormé , Wynonie Harris and others.

Memoirist Details Growing Up In A Utopian Community That Wasn't So Ideal: Akash Kapur was raised in an intentional community in India, then moved to the U.S. at age 16. He writes about the reality of utopian communities in Better to Have Gone.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

