Fresh Air Weekend: Sacha Baron Cohen; Tackling Police Reform From The Inside

Sacha Baron Cohen On 'Borat' Ethics And Why His Disguise Days Are Over: Baron Cohen has been chased, sued and nearly arrested while in character. A scary experience with a gun rights rally while filming Borat 2 solidified his decision: "At some point, your luck runs out."

'Minari' Follows A Family's Immigration With Humor, Humanity And Hope: Lee Isaac Chung's semi-autobiographical film centers on a South Korean family trying to make it as farmers in rural Arkansas. Minari proves that a small story can feel bigger than a blockbuster.

To Understand Police Reform, Law Professor Volunteered To Join The Force: For four years, Rosa Brooks carried a badge and a gun and worked a minimum of 24 hours a month for the D.C. police — all on a voluntary basis. She writes about her experiences in Tangled Up in Blue.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

