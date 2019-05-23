Future Leaders Visit City Hall

On a Saturday Cincinnati's City Hall was filled with young women sharing laughs and personal stories. Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard hosted the second annual Girls in Government Day for young women ages 8 to 18. The half-day event exposes girls to careers in local government and gives them the opportunity to meet local elected officials and women in leadership roles.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Girls in Government are Cincinnati City Council President Pro Tem Tamaya Dennard; and St. Ignatius of Cincinnati 8th grader Ava Surendorff.

