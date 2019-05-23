Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Future Leaders Visit City Hall

By 10 minutes ago
  • girls in government day
    Councilwoman Dennard speaks to a group of young attendants on Girls in Government Day at Cincinnati City Hall.
    Courtesy of Tamaya Dennard

On a Saturday Cincinnati's City Hall was filled with young women sharing laughs and personal stories. Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard hosted the second annual Girls in Government Day for young women ages 8 to 18. The half-day event exposes girls to careers in local government and gives them the opportunity to meet local elected officials and women in leadership roles.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Girls in Government are Cincinnati City Council President Pro Tem Tamaya Dennard; and St. Ignatius of Cincinnati 8th grader Ava Surendorff.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Tamaya Dennard
Girls In Government Day
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

New Warship Named In Honor Of Cincinnati

By 16 hours ago
U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy is about to commission the latest vessel named after the City of Cincinnati. The USS Cincinnati (LCS-20) is an Independence Class Littoral Combat Ship.

Covington Firm's Drug Seeks To Cure Cancer

By May 22, 2019
bexion
Ann Thompson / WVXU

BXQ-350 to the common eye looks like some sort of alphanumeric mystery, but in reality, it could become a life-saving tool in the fight against cancer.

'The Guilty Project' Advocates For Sentencing Reform

By May 21, 2019
prison
Pixabay

The Ohio Justice and Policy Center has made headlines advocating for the wrongfully convicted. But the legal team takes on many cases where its client's guilt is not in question.