Get Ready For The Growing Season!

spring
  • spring
    It's spring!
    Pixabay

It's officially spring, flowers are in bloom, lawns are just starting to turn a deeper shade of green and the weeds are beginning their mission to take over our yards. But there is still a chance we could experience hard frosts before the warm weather finally settles in.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to share advice on what you can be doing now to get ready for the growing season are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and Co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Horticulturist and Taking Root Chairman, Scott Beuerlein.

Make note of Turner Farm's upcoming gardening programs, and see Cambell County Extension program information, as well as events being held at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.

