Go Inside Blink's 'Dodecalis'

Architects of Air is back for this year's Blink festival. The inflated luminarium makes use of a thin PVC material to create a glowing wonderland of color nearly half a football field in length.

The labyrinth sculpture of multicolor tunnels and domes is titled "Dodecalis" and is brand new. This is just its second exhibit, the first being a stop in Sweden. From Cincinnati it travels to Orlando, according to officials.

The exhibit's website compares walking through the maze-like creation as calming and "like walking through a stained glass window, a futuristic space station, or like being inside a gigantic strange breathing organic but comforting creature."

A previous sculpture on display during the first Blink festival was only open during the day as the bounce house-looking creation relies on sunlight to create the light features. This year's exhibit is being lit from the outside after dark so it will be open during the evenings when the larger Blink festivities are underway.

Visitors are asked to remove their shoes before entering. The luminarium is accessible to people with mobility concerns and wheelchair users.

Architects of Air creates each sculpture by hand at its workshop in Nottingham, England.

Created by designer Alan Parkinson, Architects of Air walk-in luminaria sculptures have been displayed in 43 countries since inception in 1992.

Dodecalis is set up on the Civic Lawn at Washington Park and is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. during the four-day festival. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children under 10, and free for children under 2.

