'Good Faith Offer' May Ignite Banks Music Venue Construction

A music venue at The Banks may be a step closer to breaking ground. It appears Cincinnati and Hamilton County have come to an agreement on financing the infrastructure needed for the project.

According to a city filing on Phase IIIB, the $29 million cost will be covered by a state grant, proceeds from other Banks developments, and $8.7 million in county funds. The county is covering the city's portion of the project and will be re-paid with revenues from The Banks project.

The city and county agreed last year on the developer, CSO/MEMI, but money was a sticking point.

In a letter to council on Tuesday, Mayor John Cranley wrote "I thought that the lot 24 option would move faster and would cost less money overall. However, I believe the county made a good faith offer to the city that makes me comfortable with their approach since they have made it clear that they will not support lot 24."

Lot 24 is at the corner of West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Lots 23, 27 and 28, where the venue will be built, are along Mehring Way and Elm Street.

Cranley writes the benefits to the city include getting the street grid of The Banks completed and creation of more park space. "I have advocated for years for a music venue so I am glad we have an agreement to let CSO/MEMI start," he added.

The ordinance is expected to be on council's April 15 Budget and Finance Committee agenda.