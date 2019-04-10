'Good Faith Offer' May Ignite Banks Music Venue Construction

By 2 hours ago
  • A rendering of the music venue, as viewed from the southeast.
    A rendering of the music venue, as viewed from the southeast.
    Provided

A music venue at The Banks may be a step closer to breaking ground. It appears Cincinnati and Hamilton County have come to an agreement on financing the infrastructure needed for the project.

According to a city filing on Phase IIIB, the $29 million cost will be covered by a state grant, proceeds from other Banks developments, and $8.7 million in county funds. The county is covering the city's portion of the project and will be re-paid with revenues from The Banks project.

The city and county agreed last year on the developer, CSO/MEMI, but money was a sticking point.

In a letter to council on Tuesday, Mayor John Cranley wrote "I thought that the lot 24 option would move faster and would cost less money overall. However, I believe the county made a good faith offer to the city that makes me comfortable with their approach since they have made it clear that they will not support lot 24."

Lot 24 is at the corner of West Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street. Lots 23, 27 and 28, where the venue will be built, are along Mehring Way and Elm Street.

Cranley writes the benefits to the city include getting the street grid of The Banks completed and creation of more park space. "I have advocated for years for a music venue so I am glad we have an agreement to let CSO/MEMI start," he added.

The ordinance is expected to be on council's April 15 Budget and Finance Committee agenda.

Tags: 
the Banks
MEMI
music venue
newsletter

Related Content

County, Bengals Agree On Banks Music Venue, Alter Stadium Lease

By Nov 14, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County commissioners have agreed to a deal that clears the way for a music venue at The Banks. It also makes some changes to the Paul Brown Stadium lease.

Negotiations Continue For Banks Music Venue

By Oct 10, 2018
Provided / The Banks Public Private Partnership

County Commissioner Todd Portune says the plan is still to have a music venue open at The Banks by the end of 2019. He admits that it won't be easy, but says the county is still pushing.

Cincinnati Symphony/MEMI Poised To Develop Banks Music Venue

By & Jun 11, 2018
Provided / The Banks Public Private Partnership

Hamilton County commissioners and Cincinnati Council's Budget and Finance Committee Monday selected the Cincinnati Symphony (CSO) and Music and Event Management, Inc. (MEMI) as its choice to develop a music venue at The Banks.