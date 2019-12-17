Gov. Beshear Officially Abandons Bevin’s Changes To Kentucky Medicaid

By Lisa Gillespie 18 minutes ago
Originally published on December 16, 2019 4:18 pm

Gov. Andy Beshear will not move forward with former Gov. Matt Bevin’s controversial changes to Kentucky’s Medicaid program. Beshear made the announcement Monday, within his first week in office.

Beshear said he’s sending a letter to federal officials to rescind the 1115 waiver that Bevin first submitted back in 2016. He also signed an executive order repealing Bevin’s signature health policy.

“Let me be clear, this Medicaid waiver would have cost Kentucky money, lives and jobs: I believe it would have saved us nothing,” Beshear said. “By every measure, Kentucky’s decision to expand Medicaid in 2014 has been a huge success.”

He addressed proponents of Bevin’s Medicaid changes.

“There will be some who argue that work requirements in the waiver would have encouraged people to get out into the workforce: the reality is the vast majority of people and expanded Medicaid already have one job, if not two jobs,” Beshear said. “For these people, their employer doesn’t provide private insurance and their income is low enough that they qualify for expanded Medicaid. The real way that we ultimately move people off of expanded Medicaid is through increasing wages for all Kentuckians.”

Flanked by health care advocates and Medicaid beneficiaries, Beshear pointed to a Government Accountability Office report released in October that showed Kentucky’s estimate of implementing the waiver would cost $270 million.

“If this Medicaid waiver been fully implemented, it could have cost up to $270 million of taxpayer money: That is significant,” Beshear said.

Bevin’s signature health policy, which was never fully implemented because of court challenges, would have trimmed some medical benefits and made it a little harder for some to keep coverage. Some Medicaid enrollees would have had to work, volunteer and do other activities to keep their health insurance. Some would have had to make monthly payments to keep coverage, while others would have faced co-pays.

Bevin first submitted his application for the changes to the federal government in August 2016. However, he was never able to implement them because of court challenges.

The Affordable Care Act first made Medicaid expansion available to states in 2014, and former Gov. Steve Beshear — Andy’s father — took advantage of the opportunity to broaden the program to adults making up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line. Approximately 428,000 Kentuckians gained Medicaid health insurance under the expansion, and the state’s uninsured rate dropped from 25 percent in 2013 to 11 percent in 2018.

Before the implementation of the expansion, Medicaid eligibility for parents was at $11,491 for a family of three, and there was no coverage for adults without dependent children. Expansion broadened eligibility to a family of three making under about $16,000.

Research showed that in the years following expansion, low-income Kentuckians made fewer trips to the emergency room and had less trouble paying medical bills. And people who gained coverage under expansion also received preventive care like cancer screenings.

Copyright 2019 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Andy Beshear
medicaid

Related Content

Beshear Restores Voting Rights To More Than 140,000 Kentuckians With Nonviolent Felonies

By Amina Elahi Dec 13, 2019

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear fulfilled another of his “week one” campaign promises on Thursday by signing an executive order to automatically restore voting rights to people with nonviolent felonies who have completed their sentences. He estimated the move would allow more than 140,000 people to vote.

In First Act As Governor, Beshear Remakes Kentucky Board Of Education

By Amina Elahi Dec 10, 2019
andy beshear
Timothy D. Easley / AP

On a frigid December day in the capital of Frankfort, Democrat Andy Beshear took the oath of office and announced he was on the verge of fulfilling several key campaign promises.

Beshear Makes More Cabinet Appointments, Rocky Adkins To Be ‘Senior Adviser’

By Dec 3, 2019

With a little more than a week until his inauguration, on Monday Gov.-elect Andy Beshear appointed five more officials to help run his incoming administration.