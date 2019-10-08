Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Gov. DeWine Defends His Gun Policy Proposal Amid Pushback

By 1 minute ago
  • mike dewine
    Paul Vernon / AP

Governor Mike DeWine appeared on WVXU's Cincinnati Edition Tuesday, where he spoke with host Michael Monks.

In the discussion, DeWine defended the gun policy proposal he introduced Monday, amid pushback from gun control advocates that the would-be law doesn't go far enough. DeWine's proposal, called STRONG Ohio, includes voluntary background checks in private gun sales, and calls for more enforcement of existing laws. Some critics have argued that the governor's position is softer and has less teeth than what he had originally promised in the wake of the deadly shooting in Dayton's Oregon District.

DeWine said he has to protect the Second Amendment and also be aware of what would pass the Ohio legislature.

"This improves what we have dramatically and this is something we can get passed," DeWine said on Cincinnati Edition.  

The STRONG Ohio bill will be introduced in the state senate by Senator Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls). In addition to voluntary background checks, DeWine hailed the bill's inclusion of safety protection orders, due process, help for those in crisis, and greater penalties for gun crimes.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson offered insight into the politics that shaped this proposal. 

Tags: 
Politics
Mike DeWine
guns
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Edition
newsletter

Related Content

DeWine Unveils Gun Violence Proposal With Seizure Plan, Private Background Check

By & Oct 7, 2019

Two months and a day after Gov. Mike DeWine announced he was working on a plan to address gun violence after a mass shooting in Dayton, he’s unveiled a bill that he says lawmakers will approve.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley: DeWine’s Gun Violence Package "An Important Start"

By 7 hours ago

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is reacting to Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed changes to state gun laws. The governor unveiled details of his so-called STRONG Ohio bill Monday afternoon in Columbus.

Among the bill's proposed changes are voluntary measures allowing private gun buyers and sellers to request proof of background checks. The proposal would also expand the criteria used to keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a danger to themselves or others. 

Politics Chat: Ohio's Gun Debate Pits City Mayors Against Pro-Gun Legislatures

By Sep 27, 2019
nan whaley
John Minchillo / AP

The battle over gun control seems to be shaping up to pit elected local city officials against mostly pro-gun Republican legislators. What does this mean for DeWine's proposed gun legislation? 