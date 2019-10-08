Gov. DeWine Defends His Gun Policy Proposal Amid Pushback

Governor Mike DeWine appeared on WVXU's Cincinnati Edition Tuesday, where he spoke with host Michael Monks.

In the discussion, DeWine defended the gun policy proposal he introduced Monday, amid pushback from gun control advocates that the would-be law doesn't go far enough. DeWine's proposal, called STRONG Ohio, includes voluntary background checks in private gun sales, and calls for more enforcement of existing laws. Some critics have argued that the governor's position is softer and has less teeth than what he had originally promised in the wake of the deadly shooting in Dayton's Oregon District.

DeWine said he has to protect the Second Amendment and also be aware of what would pass the Ohio legislature.

"This improves what we have dramatically and this is something we can get passed," DeWine said on Cincinnati Edition.

The STRONG Ohio bill will be introduced in the state senate by Senator Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls). In addition to voluntary background checks, DeWine hailed the bill's inclusion of safety protection orders, due process, help for those in crisis, and greater penalties for gun crimes.

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson offered insight into the politics that shaped this proposal.