Governor Names New Chair Of Utility Regulating Panel

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is naming a former Franklin County judge to be the next chair of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
French replaces Sam Randazzo, who resigned last year after the FBI searched his home, looking into a $4 million-dollar payment from First Energy. DeWine rejected the first batch of finalists but chose to take one of them, former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judi French, to lead the Ohio Department of Insurance.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.