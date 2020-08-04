Great Parks Reversing Course On Levy Request

Less than three weeks after approving a levy request for the November ballot, Great Parks of Hamilton County commissioners are set to repeal that decision. A special meeting is set for Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 3 p.m.

The proposed resolution doesn't say why park commissioners are deciding not to ask for an additional levy as planned, though response on social media sites after the initial decision were mixed. Todd Palmeter, CEO of Great Parks, was not available for comment Tuesday.

The board voted July 16 to ask voters for a 10-year, 1.8 mill levy during the November election. This would be in addition to the current 10-year, one mill levy that runs through 2026.

Great Parks recently completed a new master plan which includes infrastructure improvements and adding things like new trails based on community feedback. Palmeter told WVXU at the time of the initial vote, "We want to do those things but in order to do those things we're going to need additional funding to support them."

When asked then about the timing of the levy - in the middle of a pandemic and economic slump - Palmeter said levy advisors tell them this is actually a good time. Parks were some of the few places to stay open when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown began.

"We've had record-setting trail attendance numbers and visitation numbers and they continue to be higher than they were last year. Every month we continue to set new attendance records over last year."

However, responses from many in the public suggest there's little desire to increase property taxes for parks right now.

"How dare the Parks Board even consider trying to get an additional tax imposed on property owners at a time when we are all struggling due to the coronavirus," writes one Facebook user on the Great Parks Facebook page.

Some people also voiced objections to the amount of the proposed levy. It levy would have cost about $63 per year for every $100,000 of home value, or $5.25 per month, on top of the current levy amount of $34.40 annually per $100,000 of home value.