Greater Cincinnati Food Producers Navigate The Pandemic

COVID-19 has shaken up many aspects of our lives, including our relationship with our local food supply.

Fears about the virus, long lines and shortages in grocery stores have caused more people to turn to regional growers for their produce. But at the same time, restaurant closures due to social distancing guidelines have hit some of those same farmers hard. How are small local food producers adapting to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by this difficult time?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how the pandemic has impacted our local food systems are Green Umbrella Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council Director Michaela Oldfield; Our Harvest Cooperative Assistant Farm Manager Alex Otto; Eden Urban Gardens Founder April Pandora; and Carriage House Farm Farm Manager Richard Stewart.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

