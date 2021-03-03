Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Greater Cincinnati Food Producers Navigate The Pandemic

By Nick Swartsell 2 hours ago

COVID-19 has shaken up many aspects of our lives, including our relationship with our local food supply.

Fears about the virus, long lines and shortages in grocery stores have caused more people to turn to regional growers for their produce. But at the same time, restaurant closures due to social distancing guidelines have hit some of those same farmers hard. How are small local food producers adapting to meet the challenges and opportunities presented by this difficult time?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to talk about how the pandemic has impacted our local food systems are Green Umbrella Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council Director Michaela Oldfield; Our Harvest Cooperative Assistant Farm Manager Alex Otto; Eden Urban Gardens Founder April Pandora; and Carriage House Farm Farm Manager Richard Stewart. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
food
coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Researchers Studying Exercise For COVID Long Haulers

By Mar 1, 2021
running
Pixabay

Researchers are looking into a new rehabilitation treatment for patients suffering from post-COVID syndrome. The patients, who have contracted mild or moderate illness but then continue to suffer symptoms long after their COVID diagnosis, are also known as COVID-19 "long haulers."

Brighton Center's New Chief Navigates Pandemic

By Mar 1, 2021

The Brighton Center has served Northern Kentucky for decades and now the large social services agency based in Newport has a new chief executive officer. Wonda Winkler has taken the reins from Tammy Weidinger. 