Hamilton Co. Officials Dedicate 'Todd B. Portune' Building In Honor Of Late Commissioner

Current and former Hamilton County commissioners Monday dedicated the county administration building in honor of Todd Portune on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Portune served in local public office for nearly three decades, including five terms as county commissioner. He battled cancer and other severe health problems for more than 20 years.

Former Commissioner Victoria Parks remembers him as a mentor, friend and dedicated public servant.

"Commissioner Portune spearheaded a county agenda focused on fiscal discipline; improvement of public health; environmental justice; care for and prevention against abuse, abandonment, and neglect of the county's seniors and children; economic development; strategic and prudent transportation improvements; and so much more," Parks said.

Parks was Portune's chief of staff when he retired in December 2019, and she served the remainder of his term.

Portune's son Ethan said their family is honored by the designation.

"I just hope that this gesture and this dedication reminds everyone when they go to work that day to just be a little bit more like Todd," he said.

County commissioners renamed the building to "Todd B. Portune Center for County Government" just before his retirement.

A new plaque in the building quotes Portune saying, "Public service is in my blood. It's a mission, it's a calling. It's not a job, it's what I am, it's what I've been about and I love what I do."