Hamilton County Deputy Fired For Prisoner Assault

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a prisoner has been fired. Sheriff Jim Neil says Jesse Franklin was fired after an investigation showed he used excessive force.

Nicholas Ballachino was arrested June 9 for disorderly conduct, and became combative while at the Justice Center. Surveillance video shows deputies forcing him to the ground to get him under control. The video, released by the Sheriff's Office, shows Franklin kicking Ballachino in the face after Ballachino tries to bite the toe of Frankin's boot. Franklin was charged with misdemeanor assault July 2.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says Ballachino received five stitches above his left eye at University Hospital.

Franklin served with the Sheriff's Office for 14 years, and was a supervisor at the Justice Center. Sheriff Jim Neil says Franklin was suspended without pay and the office followed a "disciplinary process as required under the applicable collective bargaining agreement."