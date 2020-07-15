Hamilton County Deputy Fired For Prisoner Assault

By 11 minutes ago
  • A screen grab of video footage showing the moments before Franklin kicks the inmate in the head.
    A screen grab of video footage showing the moments before Franklin kicks the inmate in the head.
    Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

A Hamilton County Sheriff's deputy charged with assaulting a prisoner has been fired. Sheriff Jim Neil says Jesse Franklin was fired after an investigation showed he used excessive force. 

Nicholas Ballachino was arrested June 9 for disorderly conduct, and became combative while at the Justice Center. Surveillance video shows deputies forcing him to the ground to get him under control. The video, released by the Sheriff's Office, shows Franklin kicking Ballachino in the face after Ballachino tries to bite the toe of Frankin's boot. Franklin was charged with misdemeanor assault July 2.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office says Ballachino received five stitches above his left eye at University Hospital.

Franklin served with the Sheriff's Office for 14 years, and was a supervisor at the Justice Center. Sheriff Jim Neil says Franklin was suspended without pay and the office followed a "disciplinary process as required under the applicable collective bargaining agreement."

Tags: 
Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County Justice Center
Jim Neil
newsletter

Related Content

Sheriff's Department Investigating Inmate Death

By Dec 10, 2018
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the justice center.

Police, FOP Say Violent Criminals Taking Advantage Of Pandemic

By May 14, 2020
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati Police commanders and the head of Cincinnati's Fraternal Order of Police want Hamilton County judges to start sending more people to jail. FOP President Dan Hils says 149 people have been shot in the city this year; 101 of those happened since stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Justice Center Sees Uptick In COVID Cases

By Jul 9, 2020
Ann Thompson / WVXU

The Hamilton County jail and the health agency that treats inmates are watching an uptick in the number of COVID cases.