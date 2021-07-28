Hamilton One Of 30 Counties To Earn National Emergency Management Accreditation

Hamilton County is one of only 30 in the country to earn accreditation from the Emergency Management Accreditation Program. The voluntary program recognizes compliance with more than 50 benchmarks for prevention, training, emergency public education and more.

County Board of Commissioners President Stephanie Summerow Dumas says it's a significant achievement.

"I want our residents to know you are safe," she said. "We are trained, we are educated, and we're ready to help you whenever there's a disaster."

EMAP Executive Director Nicole Ishmael congratulated the county in a statement.

"Through their commitment and leadership, they have proven to their communities and stakeholders that their program is sustainable and that they continue to focus on their communities’ best interests," she said.

Cuyahoga County is the only other local agency in Ohio to be accredited, also joining this year. The accreditation is valid for five years.

The state of Ohio has been accredited since 2008, and 34 other states have earned the statewide distinction.

