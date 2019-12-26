Help Wanted: The Census is Hiring in Kentucky

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for thousands of temporary positions across Kentucky and the nation to assist with the 2020 count.

Most of the positions are for enumerators, those who go door-to-door to assist citizens with filling out their questionnaire. Julie Trovillion, a partnership specialist with the Census who works out of Bowling Green, said 1,800 applicants are needed in Warren County alone.

"We ask people to put in at least 15 hours per week and up to 40 hours per week, but they get to pretty much set their own schedule," said Trovillion. "Whatever hours they’re available, whatever days, we’ll work around their schedule.”

The Census Bureau pays $15 an hour, plus 58 cents for every mile driven. Those interested can apply online.



The public has until April 1to complete the census before workers start visiting households that haven’t filled out their questionnaires.

Census results are used to determine representation in Congress and they help determine how billions of dollars in federal money are distributed to local communities.

