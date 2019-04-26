Hip-Hop And African Culture Collide In Cincinnati's Afro Swag Event

An African and hip-hop fusion cultural show will be showcasing hair on Sunday. Afro Swag brings together live performances and hairstyles to celebrate black hair.

Nzingha Byrd is the owner of Sweet Sistah Splash which will host the event. She says she feels cultural events like this are important to fight the stigma that natural black hair is not beautiful. "I want them to feel empowered in their melanin with their kinks and their curls," Byrd says.

Hairstylists will create styles that mix indigenous and new age.

"I find so much peace in helping others just learn themselves within their hair," hairstylist Katrelle Scott says.

The cultural show starts Sunday at the 3:00 and will be held at the Elegant Event Center. This is the second year the event has been held in Cincinnati.