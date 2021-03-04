Related Program: 
History Of Mount Adams Told In New Book

    Mount Adams with a view of Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati's Mount Adams neighborhood is known for its sweeping vistas of the city and Ohio River, while also being a popular destination for nightlife, artists and those who love to live in homes representing distinct architecture.

But Mount Adams's history stretches to the early 1800s, and its appearance and name were different.

Originally known as Mt. Ida, the area would not take on its current moniker until an 1843 visit from former President John Quincy Adams. 

The new book, Mount Adams: A History, tells those stories and more, including background on the Cincinnati Observatory, Rookwood Pottery, the Church of the Immaculate Conception and other landmarks.

Author Jim Steiner joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about it.

