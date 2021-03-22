Hooch, Chamber Pots, And More Found In 1800s Newport Toilet Sites

By 35 minutes ago
  • Artifacts from two outdoor toilets, known as privies, were found at the former Green Derby Kentucky Bistro site in Newport several weeks ago. Students at Northern Kentucky University are helping clean and restore the items for an exhibit planned in May.
    View Slideshow 1 of 7
    Artifacts from two outdoor toilets, known as privies, were found at the former Green Derby Kentucky Bistro site in Newport several weeks ago. Students at Northern Kentucky University are helping clean and restore the items for an exhibit planned in May.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the apothecary bottles found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    View Slideshow 2 of 7
    Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the apothecary bottles found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the apothecary bottles found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    View Slideshow 3 of 7
    Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the apothecary bottles found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Students Trevor Casper and Rielly Earhart clean off artifacts that are nearly 150 years old at the Newport History Museum Monday.
    View Slideshow 4 of 7
    Students Trevor Casper and Rielly Earhart clean off artifacts that are nearly 150 years old at the Newport History Museum Monday.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Students Seth Frost and Jonathon Howell sort through artifacts found in two recently unearthed privies in Newport.
    View Slideshow 5 of 7
    Students Seth Frost and Jonathon Howell sort through artifacts found in two recently unearthed privies in Newport.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Associate Professor Brian Hackett shows some glass diseased pieces of artifacts that make them look iridescent.
    View Slideshow 6 of 7
    Associate Professor Brian Hackett shows some glass diseased pieces of artifacts that make them look iridescent.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU
  • Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the pottery pieces found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    View Slideshow 7 of 7
    Newport's Historic Preservation Officer Scott Clark shows one of the pottery pieces found in the Newport privies a few weeks ago.
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Hooch, chamber pots, and buttons were among many artifacts recently found at two outdoor toilet sites, known as privies, in Newport. They were discovered at the former Green Derby Kentucky Bistro a few weeks ago. Northern Kentucky University students are getting a rare hands-on experience cleaning and sorting for an exhibit in May.

"It's not a real common occurrence to be able to identify [a privy] that the owners of the property are willing to let you come in and excavate," said Scott Clark, Newport's Historic Preservation Officer. "This was a great example at the Green Derby because not only was a building removed, but we know a new building will go on top of it. So this was just a window of opportunity to go ahead and do something with the artifacts that were there."

He said the privies were 12-to-14 feet deep and excavated in just two days by local hobbyists who dig up privies for fun. The newest artifacts are estimated to be from the 1910s, but many pieces date back to the late 1800s.

About half a dozen students in the public history class at NKU were at the Newport History Museum Monday afternoon, sorting the artifacts, scrubbing them clean with toothbrushes and dish soap, and piecing them together.

"It's kind of like a big jigsaw puzzle. And so once you start to put these pieces together, you see what you can actually identify out of it," Clark said.

Most of the items were bathroom related, like chamber pots. But other artifacts found their way into the privies as well, like shoes, a doll's head, and two bottles of what Clark says are likely illegal hooch. He said that's likely because privies were eventually used as trash heaps.

After the items are cleaned, categorized, and put together, they'll be part of an exhibit at the Newport Levee in May.

"So the exhibit that's coming up is about telling the 225 year history of Newport in 50 objects. So this is one of the objects, and we're hoping to have a mock up of what the whole of the privy might look like, using some of the pieces in there and then showing what we built," Clark said.

The artifacts will eventually have a permanent home at the Newport History Museum.

Tags: 
Newport
newsletter

Related Content

A New Look At The Roebling Suspension Bridge

By Jun 11, 2020
John Kiesewetter / WVXU

You can listen to my interview with author Richard Haw here.  

I thought I knew a lot about the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Maybe you do, too.

I knew that construction was suspended during the Civil War…. It was the first bridge linking the North with the South when it opened in 1867… And it became the prototype for Roebling's Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

Dan Pinger Revisits Newport's Gangster Days In His New Book

By Jan 3, 2020
Provided

Longtime journalist and PR practitioner Dan Pinger is out with a new book that tells of those tawdry years in Newport. He's with our Media Beat blogger John Kiesewetter to talk about A Reporter's Memoir: When the Mob Ruled Newport.