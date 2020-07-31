Related Program: 
Householder Ousted, Car Crashes Down But Deaths Up And More Top Stories

    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On the weekly news review:

The Ohio House of Representatives ousted its speaker on Thursday, offering what was the second dose of bad news for Republican Larry Householder who was also indicted on federal bribery charges that day.

But with his departure from leadership, and possibly looming criminal conviction, the GOP is losing a top fundraiser - one who, according to a report this week, was maneuvering to extend term limits so that he could stay in power longer.

Dayton Daily News reporter Laura Bischoff and Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Jessie Balmert join us to discuss the latest in that developing saga.

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear responded to a spike in COVID-19 cases by shuttering bars and reducing indoor dining capacities at restaurants. 

The controversial pardons issued by Beshear's predecessor, Matt Bevin, are also back in the news.

Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Joe Sonka and Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers are here with those stories.

The pandemic has reduced driving and overall traffic crashes, so why are fatalities on the roads up?

Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Hannah Sparling has that story.

And WVXU host and reporter Bill Rinehart joins us with his latest installment of OKI Wanna Know.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

