How Can Biking In Greater Cincinnati Get Better?

While the number of people in Greater Cincinnati who ride bicycles for recreation or for their daily commute is growing, our region still lacks a safe, well-connected system of biking trails and dedicated on-road bike lanes. Though there has been progress over the last decade to make our area more bike-friendly.

According to the non-profit organization Tri-State Trails, more than 11.1 million miles were traveled walking or biking on multi-use trails around Greater Cincinnati in 2017.

And that number could increase through efforts such as Connect NKY, a program launching this year to actively improve bike and pedestrian connections.

Research by Tri-State Trails shows most people use the existing trail network for recreation – about 88% versus 8% for transportation – although 58% of trail users said they would commute more by walking or biking if trails and bike lanes were better connected to their place of work.

May is National Bike Month, and joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss biking in our region are Katie Vogel with Queen City Bike; Wade Johnston (@wadejohnston), director of Tri-State Trails, a Green Umbrella initiative; Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance (CORA) President, Operations Manager at Red Bike and Co-host of The Gravel Lot cycling podcast, Doug McClintock (@dubminion); and WCPO Transportation and Development reporter Pat LaFleur (@pat_lafleur).

